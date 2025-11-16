Famosos afectados por la explosión del polo industrial en Ezeiza

Maglietti y Paz Martínez, entre otros, tuvieron diferentes niveles de afectación por el incendio. Todavía hay dudas sobre el origen.

La explosión y el mega incendio en el polo industria de Ezeiza tuvo características impactantes desde las perdidas económicas . Afortunadamente, no hubo que lamentar victimas fatales. Sigue siendo un. misterio cúal fue el origen del desastre.

En la transcurso de las horas, se fueron conociendo historias de famosos afectados por la tragedia.  Una de las más perjudicadas fue Alejandra Maglietti. Es pareja de uno de los empresarios que tiene una importante empresa en el polo industrial estallado.

Su pareja es titular de Plástico lagos. “Estoy en un momento difícil. Mi pareja es uno de los afectados con lo que pasó en Ezeiza, con lo de la explosión. Perdón, estoy todavía como muy afectada por todo lo que pasó. Vengo de una noche sin dormir, con mucha angustia por todo lo que se está viviendo”, dijo en LN+.

En tanto,  al cantautor el Paz Martínez y su familia , también le tocó tener pérdidas materiales y un gran susto.  El autor de Una Voz en el Teléfono , detalló cómo el estruendo irrumpió en su hogar.

El músico explicó que él y su esposa estaban “viendo la televisión y de repente fue “una explosión tan impresionante”. La onda expansiva destruyó los vidrios de la casa,

Continua. el misterio sobre que habría causado la mega explosión . Solo se sabe que el origen fue una empresa agroindustrial.