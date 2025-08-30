Feinmann cruzó a la cronista de A24 que se trenzó con los libertarios

La notera y un camarógrafo tuvieron un cruce en Corrientes con la custodia de Karina Milei y Martín Menem.

Eduardo Feinmann dijo sentir “vergüenza ajena” con la cronista y el camarógrafo de A24 que protagonizaron un cruce violento con militantes y custodios de Karina Milei y Martín Menem durante una caravana de campaña en la provincia de Corrientes. “Nosotros no estamos con la violencia”, se distanció el periodista cuando hablaba con Pablo Rossi del episodio.

También explicó que el camarógrafo es el padre de la cronista y que ambos no son parte del staff de A24. “Son chaqueños y son contratados cuando pasa algo en Corrientes”, detalló.