Fuerte cruce entre Pablo Rossi y Daer por el paro de la CGT

El raid mediático de Héctor Daer, uno de los dinosaurios de la CGT, terminó mal. En A24, la entrevista comenzó con preguntas de Eduardo Feinmann, pero lentamente se fue picando.

Daer venía esquivando todas las preguntas incómodas. Hasta que llegó el turno de Rossi. “¿Ustedes no se sienten parte del fracaso general de un país pauperizado? ¿No se hacen cargo?”, preguntó el periodista.

– “Nosotros no manejamos el país”, respondió el sindicalista.

-“A Alberto Fernández no le hicieron un solo paro”

A partir de ese momento la discusión se fue de control. “No tiene nada que ver Alberto con esto“, lanzó Daer.

Acorralado por las preguntas, el titular de la CGT terminó acusando al periodista de defender “a todos los oficialismos” y lanzó acusaciones contra los medios.