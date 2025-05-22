Kicillof se anotó otra victoria en la pelea con Cristina: se cayó la sesión especial

Se iba a votar un proyecto que excluía la reelección indefinida de los intendentes.

Kicillof otra vez lo hizo. El gobernador boicoteó la sesión especial que se había convocado para este jueves en el Senado Bonaerense para votar un proyecto que dejaba afuera a los intendentes de la reelección indefinida. Recordemos que hay 81 intendentes en esa situación, más de la mitad de la Provincia.

La sesión había sido impulsada por los senadores que responden a Cristina Kirchner y a La Cámpora. Se necesitaban 24 votos para el quórum. Con los 21 de Unión por la Patria es muy probable que llegaban al número deseado pero varios de los integrantes del bloque avisaron que no irían.

Una de las senadores que no iba a dar quorum es Ayelén Duran, que este lunes presentó un proyecto para que las reelecciones indefinidas alcancen a los intendentes. La jugada intervino en las negociaciones que se estaban tejiendo y todo se pospuso este miércoles tras distintas reuniones.

Kicillof se anotó otra victoria contra Cristina. Ya lo hizo con el desdoblamiento en Provincia. Ahora quedan dos meses para que lleguen a un acuerdo. Los intendentes quieren que se voten un mix de los dos proyectos en danza.