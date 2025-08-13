La izquierda hizo su foto del Nunca Mas

Después del la polémica foto de campaña de Javier Milei con sus candidatos, en la Matanza, vino la réplica. La izquierda hizo su foto en respuesta de la utilización de la leyenda de los derechos humanos y su lucha contra la dictadura. La pose fue casi la misma pero los buzos cambiaron de color y también la intencionalidad.

Romina Plá hizo la escenificación política…

 