La Justicia dictó la falta de mérito de un dirigente de River acusado de abuso sexual

Se trata de Matías Barreiro, integrante de la comisión directiva. Fue acusado por un ex amigo.

La Justicia dispuso la falta de mérito del dirigente de River Matías Barreiro en una causa en la que está acusado de abuso sexual contra Roberto Mazzoni, con quien tenía una amistad. El abuso se habría concretado en tres ocasiones, mediante el uso de ketamina.

En su defensa, Barreiro dijo que Mazzoni lo acusó de algo que jamás ocurrió, “situación que le ha generado muchos problemas en su vida personal y profesional, ya que ha hecho mediática la denuncia inventando cuestiones gravísimas de su persona que jamás ocurrieron, con el solo norte de perjudicar su buen nombre y honor”.

Los abusos habrían ocurrido en el contexto de reuniones sociales, en un departamento de Palermo. Según la acusación, en una de esas reuniones estuvo presente Ernestina Pais.

Al momento de defenderse, Barreiro dijo que la acusación le provoca un perjuicio adicional por su condición de vocal por la oposición en el club River Plate y destacó que este año hay elecciones internas.

La juez Patricia Guichandut decidió la falta de mérito porque considera que todavía no hay pruebas suficientes para un sobreseimiento o un procesamiento. “Considero que, a esta altura de la pesquisa, restan elementos para resolver la situación procesal del imputado; teniendo especialmente en cuenta que las medidas de prueba ordenadas y aquellas por ordenar en autos, serán evaluadas en el futuro en forma conjunta con las ya reunidas hasta la fecha, lo que permitirá definir la situación del incuso”, dice el fallo.