La sindicalista de Garrahan que se cruzó con Feinmann fue candidata el 26 de octubre

Norma Lezana aparecía en la lista del Frente de Izquierda. Solo ingresaron dos diputados.

El video sigue siendo viral. La discusión entre dos sindicalistas del Garrahan y Eduardo Feinmann en lso estudios de A24 despertó comentarios de ambos lados de la grieta. La mujer que protagonizó la pelea es Norma Lezana, sindicalista del Hospital pero también militante de izquierda.

Lezana fue candidata a diputada en las elecciones del 26 octubre: aparecía en el puesto 14 de la lista que encabezaron Nicolas Del Caño y Romina Del Plá en la provincia de Buenos Aires. La lista del Frente de Izquierda obtuvo 5 puntos y logró sumar a dos diputados en el Congreso.

Ese dato encendió la discusión con Feinmann. “Usted me mintió en la cara, usted fue candidata”, le reprochó el periodista. Las acussaciones comenzaron a subir de todo y la entrevista se terminó descontrolando.