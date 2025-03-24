Lollapalooza quedó envuelto en un acto anti Milei

L aorganización de Lollapalooza debió desmarcarse de la performance del grupo de rock nacional,Dum Chica, que proyecto una imagen de Milei endemoniada. Se vio en la pantalla gigante a un Milei con cuernos diabólicos y vertiendo sangre de su boca. Lac hicas rockeras dijeron que ellas se hacen responsables del contenido.