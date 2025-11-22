Los caniches seca nucas y el peligro de tirar por la borda a la Scaloneta

Crece el escándalo por el campeonato de “escritorio” de Rosario Central. Los campeones de Qatar no se manchan.

Hace unos dias , en un programa deportivo hicieron una encuesta entre los hinchas de River: ¿ Qué prefieren River clasificado en la Libertadores o Boca eliminado de los play off del campeonato local? La respuesta mayoritaria (más del 60% de los hinchas de River) fue Boca eliminado. El hincha una vez más priorizando sentimientos que la razón no comprende.

Si se proyectara ante el escándalo del premio a Rosario Central , la siguiente pregunta: ¿ Que prefiere los hinchas argentinos otro Campeonato Mundial o que se vaya Tapia de la AFA? Seria interesante la búsqueda de esa respuesta , que seguramente se inclinaría mayoritariamente por la pasión sobre el malestar creciente que recoge de las hinchadas la manipulación que ejerce el Rey de la calle Viamonte.

Ricardo Caruso Lombardi se fue transformando en una suerte de licito, denunciando las maniobras oscuras de los arbitrajes del fútbol nacional.  El caso de Rosario Central ha sido una re afirmación de toda la batería de sus denuncias.

En realidad, Caruso sostiene que el verdadero mandamás de la AFA es el segundo , Pablo Toviggino. Lo apunta po0r digital árbitros y tener una sociedad de hecho con el gobernador de Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora. En la plaza santiagueña se disputan las finales de los torneos.

Caruso señaló que Chiqui quiso desviar la atencion de todos los chanchullos con el premio especial a Di María y los suyos. Y graficó las cosas con la pleitesía, con que cuerpo técnico y jugadores hicieron a los mandos de la AFA, al recibir el trofeo.

 

Alguna vez los milicos usaron a los campeones del 78. A Fillol, Pasarella y Kempes , les costó mucha predica el ser valorados y separados del desastre de la dictadura. Ojalá, que los campeones de Qatar tomen debida distancia del Chiqui y de los “seca nucas”.

Horacio Caride