Los triunfos sorpresivos de LLA en el interior del país

Santa Fe, Jujuy, Chubut, Córdoba, y Neuquén son algunas de las provincias donde ganaron los candidatos libertarios. 

Además de la sorpresa en la provincia de Buenos Aires, hubo varias provincias donde el triunfo de LLA no estaba en el libreto de los analistas y encuestadores. Santa Fe, Jujuy, Chubut, Córdoba, y Neuquén son algunas de las provincias donde ganaron los candidatos libertarios. Por varios motivos, nadie se esperaba esos resultados.

También se podría sumar otras tres provincias: Chaco, Tierra del Fuego y Neuquén

En Santa Fe, LLA sacó 40,67% y se llevó 4 diputados. Fuerza Patria quedó segundo, con 28,70%, y Provincia Unidas obtuvo apenas 18,32%. La lista de LLA en esa provincia la encabezó Agustín Pellegrini, un rosarino de 25 años.

En Jujuy, LLA también se quedó con el triunfo. Sacó 37,22 %. El oficialismo del gobernador Carlos Sadir salió segundo con apenas 20 puntos (logró meter a su candidata María Inés Zigarán en la Cámara de Diputados) y Fuerza Patria terminó tercero. Con 15, 51% no sumó bancas.

En Chubut, la pelea por el primer lugar sigue abierta. Hay una diferencia de apenas 1400 votos. La Libertad Avanza sacó 28,30%, el PJ un 27,84% y Despierta Chubut, la lista del gobernador, apenas 20,03%.