Macri lamentó la salida de Francos

Tal como lo adelantamos, la salida de Francos iba a enfriar las milanesas. Macri salió a quejarse públicamente y habló en forma despectiva de la designación de Adorni. “No parece ser una buena señal”, posteó. Además, blanqueó que en la última reunión de Olivos no hubo ningún avance hacia un convergencia gubernamental con el PRO.