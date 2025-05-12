Macri le cantó una de tribuna a Riquelme

En lo de Juanita Viale, Mauricio Macri salió por un momento de su apoyo a la candidata Silvia Lospennato. Apuntó a su archi enemigo Román Riquelme. Mauricio le reclamó orden para conducir a Boca y a nivel tribunero agregó: “Hace lo que se le canta el culo…”.

 