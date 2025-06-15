Macri va estar cerca de Milei para las milanesas

Trascendió que Mauricio Macri está de mudanza. Está terminado de construir una mansión cerca de la Residencia de Olivos. Se trasladará a la calle Gaspar Campos a unas pocas cuadras de donde reside el presidente con sus perros.

Para la construcción de la nueva casa, Macri mandó a demoler 3 casas antiguas.