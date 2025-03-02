Manes chocó con Milei en la Asamblea y recibió amenazas de Santiago Caputo

El super asesor presidencial asume roles como los que tuvo Moreno en el Kirchnerismo. Otra alerta de poco apego republicano del gobierno.

La Asamblea Legislativa tuvo a un presidente de la nación previsible. Retomó la catarata de ataques al cuerpo legislativo y luego les pidió apoyo para las próximas reformas. Con un hemiciclo semi vacío, el primer mandatario se cruzó con el diputado radical Facundo Manes.

El diputado , uno de los locos presentes del sector radical, le expuso la Constitución en la mano cuando Milei reivindicaba el decreto de nombramientos de dos ministros de la Corte, eludiendo los tiempos del Senado. Allí explotó el presidente. “Léela bien, supuestamente vos no entendés cómo funciona el cerebro y parece que no entendiste nada”, fue la respuesta desde el estrado de diputados del mandatario.

La cosa no quedó limitado a ese espectáculo, sino que desde las gradas Santiago Caputo le hizo gestos amenazantes al diputado radical.  A la vez, cuento terminó la Asamblea el hombre de estado sin nombramiento fue a buscarlo al científico y lo amenazó. Manes dice que uno de sus hombres lo golpeó en la espalda.

Cabe recordar que Caputo forma parte del llamado triángulo del poder en la Rosada junto con Karina y el presidente. Además, concentra múltiples áreas estratégicas del estado como SIDE, la ex AFIP, entro otras esferas.

“Señor presidente, a diferencia de usted, yo no promocioné una estafa cripto millonaria, ni designé jueces por decreto a la Corte con el prontuario de Lijo”, expresó en X Manes.