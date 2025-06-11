Marcela Feudale la pasó mal en LAM tras la condena de Cristina Kirchner

La panelista de LAM y C5N demostró que no conocía la causa. Una fake atrás de otra.

La condena a Cristina Kirchner se coló hasta en los programas de chimentos. En LAM, el tema rindió por el contrapunto entre Marcela Feudale, confesa militante peronista, y Yanina Latorre. Las intervenciones del abogado Mauricio D’Alessandro también revelaron la falta de argumentos de la panelista que ahora habla de política.

Feudale comenzó argumentando que los jueces de la Corte “son amigos de Macri”. Terminó reconociendo que dos de los tres jueces fueron elegidos en el gobierno de Macri.

¿Sabés de quién era la plata de Lázaro Báez?, preguntó Feudale en medio del debate. Nadie entendió a qué se refería. En la Justicia esta probado que provenía de la obra pública que recibió durante los gobiernos de Néstor y Cristina Kirchner.