Milei despotricó contra una periodista y le apuntó a los “econochantas”

El presidente habló apenas una hora después del levantamiento del cepo.

Javier Milei decidió hablar apenas una hora después del arranque de los mercados. En una entrevista con Luis Majul, volvió a despotricar contra varios economistas como Carlos Melconian, Marina Dal PoggetTo, y Hernán Lacunza.

A Melconian ya lo había atendido la semana pasada porque estaba al aire en el mismo momento que el FMI anunció el acuerdo y tuvo que recular en vivo y en directo. El Presidente no dejó pasar el momento.

Como suele ocurrir, Milei se la agarró con los medios. Esta vez se enojó con Maria Laura Santillán. “Hay una señora que siempre habla mal de mí, cuestionó la baja de la pobreza….”, se quejó. Y agregó: “El 85 por ciento de las cosas que se dicen son mentiras”.

En materia de economía, el presidente vaticinó que la inflación “dejará de ser un problema” a mediados del 2025 y explicó que la Argentina tendrá desembolsos por USD 44 mil millones: USD 20 mil del FMI; USD 12 mil del Banco Mundial; USD 10 mil del BID y USD 2 mil del repo con bancos privados.

 