Nancy Pazos hizo un show en C5N: prende y apaga con Cristina y bailecito con Moreno

La periodista debutó con buenos números. “Soy una zorra”, dice el estribillo de la canción del programa.

Nancy Pazos se dio el gusto de tener un programa en la pantalla de C5N. Este viernes arrancó a apuro show. y le fue bien con el rating Primero hizo un “prende y apaga”, una idea que surgió en TN hace muchos años con Sergio Lapegue, en el departamento de Cristina Kirchner, donde claramente la estaban viendo. La periodista festejó el guiño como un gol del Mundial. 

Por si faltaban señales, Pazos reprodujo una entrevista vieja con Cristina Kirchner que expuso el paso de los años.

El programa homenaje a CFK, llamativamente, tuvo en el piso a Guillermo Moreno, el nuevo “amigo” de Cristina Kirchner desde que la Corte Suprema confirmó su condena por la causa Vialidad. “Estuviste muy bien”, le festejó el ex secretario de Comercio, también condenado, y terminaron a puro baile.