Nancy Pazos recordó como médicos de Garrahan le salvaron la vida a su hijo y se quebró

En el programa radial le pasó factura a su ex , Diego Santilli , que votó en contra de los fondos para el hospital pediátrico.

La periodista, Nancy Pazos, rememoró el difícil momento que atravesó con la salud de uno de sus hijos, Nicanor. Cuando tenía 3 años luchó por su vida. Aprovechó la ocasión para pasarle factura a su ex, el diputado Diego Santilli. “No puede tener tan mala memoria” , dijo por la votación en contra de aumentar el presupuesto para ese hospital pediátrico , que sigue con sus médicos en lucha.