Otra vez los trolls armaron un video con IA en las horas previas: “Taiana wanted”

Como pasó en mayo con Mauricio Macri, circuló un video falso del candidato de Fuerza Patria.

Otra vez los trolls y las redes lo hicieron. En la noche del sábado, en las horas previas a la votación, circuló un video falso de Jorge Taiana. El candidato de Fuerza Patria supuestamente se bajaba a último momento de las elecciones y llamaba a votar por el Frente de Izquierda para frenar a Milei. Una mentira de patas cortas que no pasó de ese mundo de las redes, donde no hay reglas y la veda casi no tiene impacto.

En la operación, Taiana se bajaba por su supuesta relación con el narcotráfico. De alguna manera se intentó linkear un tema que venía circulando en los medios con algo falso. Se trata de las confesiones de “El Pollo” Carvajal, ex jefe de inteligencia chavista, quien admite haber coordinado envíos de cocaína con las FARC y señala que Venezuela financió movimientos de izquierda en la región. La confesión existió pero no es algo nuevo. Carvajal ahora está en Estados Unidos y espera una sentencia. 

En medio de la confusión, hasta circuló la famosa circular del FBI con la palabra “WANTED”.