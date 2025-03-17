Rial apuntó a los periodistas deportivos: “Hay 10 que cobran sobresueldo”

El conductor le apuntó al marido de Yanina Latorre, sin mencionarlo.

La discusión en LAM entre Yanina Latorre y Marcela Feudale del viernes pasado sigue generando rebotes. En esa pelea, Latorre habló de “ensobrados” en C5N, lo que generó un fuerte enojo de la locutora, que ahora integra el panel de Duro de Domar.

Rial se prendió en la polémica y lanzó un misil contra los periodistas deportivos, aunque el apuntado era uno solo. “No hay periodistas más ensobrado que los deportivos. Los ensobran los dirigentes y los representantes de jugadores. Por lo menos hay 10 que cobran un sobresueldo. Y hay viajes al exterior”, lanzó.