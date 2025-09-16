Rial estuvo atento y reaccionó cuando escuchó “lo peor ya pasó”

Jorge Rial venía, junto a sus compañeros de streaming , siguiendo las alternativas del discurso presidencial en cadena nacional. De repente , su rostro dijo todo. Fue cuando Milei expresó la frase que se va a inmortalizar como marca de su mandato: “lo peor ya pasó”.A la cara de sorpresa , Rial le agregó rápido de reflejos el comentario de : ” esto ya lo dijo Macri”. Efectivamente, Mauricio Macri pronunció el discurso del 1 de marzo del 2018, cuando expresó: “Lo peor ya pasó y ahora vienen los años que empezamos a crecer. En estos dos primeros años construimos la base para que la Argentina cambie para siempre”.¿ Le habrá pedido permiso por el copy paste?